RGB Spectrum Quad Video Processors Now Available at AVAD

- AVAD LLC now offers the latest quad video processing technology from RGB Spectrum, a designer and manufacturer of videographic products for audio-visual, industrial, medical, and military applications.
- RGB Spectrum offers solutions for the display, recording, and transmission of computer and video signals. The QuadView HDx offer simultaneous viewing of four video signals with the most powerful image processing available in a compact multiviewer. Input from DVI, RGB and HD sources-as well as S-video, component and NTSC/PAL multi-formats options with the HDxv model-offer outstanding image quality, web based control, dynamic window sizing, borders and titling, smoothly scalable operations and more. It is ideal for any application requiring display of multiple images on a monitor or projector. The optional video switcher also accepts up to sixteen user-configurable video inputs to be cycled through a single window at user selected timing intervals.
- "AVAD realizes that a key differentiator for our customers is the ability to allow their customers to dynamically control and monitor their systems," said Hugh Hughes, director of merchandising at AVAD. "RGB Spectrum's multiviewer products bring to market the most powerful solutions for real-time display control in the industry, which multiplies the options available to dealers to design more robust and high quality monitoring systems."
- The HDx and HDxv models support user selectable output resolutions up to 1900x1200p and 2048x1080p to guarantee a match with any conventional display system. Built on RGB Spectrum's proprietary technology, the QuadView processors are designed to improve multimedia display for the most demanding mission critical applications, including control rooms, network operations centers, video teleconferencing hubs and security surveillance departments.