Matrox Offers X.mio3 12G SDI Card for Developers

Matrox Video X.mio3 SDI I/O cardMatrox Video has unveiled the X.mio3 12G multi-channel SDI I/O card with on-board video processing, designed to help broadcast equipment manufacturers deploy 4K SDI solutions.

Matrox X.mio3 12G is a half-length PCI Express® card that offers two 12G SDI inputs, two 12G SDI outputs, and two reconfigurable 3G SDI I/Os allowing for 4K and HD simulcast for broadcast production. Multi-channel hardware processing accelerates computation-intensive operations including up/down/cross scaling and compositing for resolutions up-to-4K.

“4K is coming fast and some deployments, like production trucks, need a small footprint, one wire SDI solution,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “X.mio3 12G, coupled with our M264 cards for 4K compression and decompression — including Sony XAVC and Panasonic AVC-Ultra production codecs — make 4K workflows as simple as HD.”

Enhanced by comprehensive Matrox DSX SDKs for Windows® or Linux® and unlimited Matrox applications engineering support, OEMs can easily bring to market X.mio3 12G based channel-in-a-box systems, video servers, broadcast graphics systems, encoders, transcoders, multiviewers, switchers and other digital media equipment.

The Matrox DSX SDK offers a common API across all Matrox DSX Developer Products providing a full set of powerful tools including versatile file reading/writing, memory management, streaming synchronization, and a large selection of software codecs and effects. A prototyping tool provides a graphical representation of all components so developers can simulate and test their use cases within minutes, before writing a single line of code.

X.mio3 12G will be on display at IBC2016 (Amsterdam, Sept. 9–13, stand 7.B29).