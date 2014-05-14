Matrox MuraControl 3.0 for Video Walls

Matrox Graphics Inc. announced the availability of Matrox MuraControl 3.0 for Windows video wall management software for Mura MPX-based video walls. New features include the ability to render HTML5 feeds such as social media, weather and stock market data, and the ability to add multi-lingual Unicode text overlays across individual source windows or the entire video wall.

MuraControl 3.0 for Windows

“This update gives video wall integrators and system builders more control over Mura MPX-based video wall content and layouts,” said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox Graphics. “The application lets user create, save and edit layouts offline or in real time so their content appears where and how they want it.”

Matrox Mura MPX Series capture and display boards let integrators build high-density video wall controller systems supporting custom video walls of almost any size. The boards feature universal input channel support for both digital and analog (DVI, RGB/VGA, Component, S-Video & Composite) video signals plus quality scaling, switching, and compositing of source content. Compatible Mura MPX analog video capture cards provide additional NTSC/PAL/SECAM input channel support and the Mura MPX-SDI board features two 3G SDI video inputs and two DVI outputs.

Additional new features in MuraControl 3.0 for Windows include support for analog input capture adjustments, options for “signal lost” events that let the user define what appears on an overlay window when the source signal is lost or not connected and options for input auto detect filtering that let the user specify a source type.