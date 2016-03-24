Matrox Graphics Products Now Available Through Symco

Matrox Graphics has made its full line products available in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions of the US through Symco and its distribution subsidiary Stirling Communications. Special focus will be placed on serving OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers working on projects that involve AV-over-IP technology and can benefit from Matrox’s AV distribution ecosystem to capture, extend, stream, display, record, and manage content.

In particular, Symco will provide a one-stop-shop for educational institutions that wish to use the Utelogy AV control, management, and services platform in combination with Matrox Maevex H.264 encoders/decoders. With Utelogy’s network-based software, Matrox Maevex can be deployed as a modular technology in classrooms and across campuses for live display, recording, or distribution at a later time.

“As the need for cost-effective, reliable AV-over-IP solutions continues to grow, we are thrilled to be able to offer the latest Matrox products to our customers,” said Frank Michael Culotta, CTS, CPMR and president of Symco Inc. “Our resellers are already bidding on a number of projects that can benefit from this new relationship.”

“The Symco team has vast experience across many of the sectors we serve including the education, corporate, government, transportation, medical, house of worship, and industrial markets,” said Ron Rundell, US channel sales manager, Matrox Graphics. “We look forward to working with their experts to provide advanced AV-over-IP solutions to the wide variety of customers throughout the region.”