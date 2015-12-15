Matrox Graphics and Video at ISE 2016

Matrox Graphics and Matrox Video will share stand 11-F68 at ISE 2016 in Amsterdam RAI from February 9 to 11. Matrox Graphics will feature Mura IPX Series 4K capture and IP encoder/decoder cards, C-Series multi-display graphics cards, Matrox Maevex AV-over-IP encoders/decoders and Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller cards. Matrox Video will showcase the Monarch HDXdual-channel broadcast streaming and recording appliance and the VS4Recorder Pro multi-camera recording app.

Matrox Mura IPX Series 4K capture and IP encoder/decoder cards4K Capture and IP Encoder/Decoder Cards

Matrox Mura IPX Series 4K capture and IP encoder/decoder cards let OEMs and AV system builders deliver video wall controllers featuring low-bitrate, multi-channel 4K or HD encoding and decoding over standard IP. Designed to work with Mura MPX video wall capture and display cards and Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards, Mura IPX packs 4K capture plus high-density encode and decode functionality onto a single PCIe card. The MURA-IPX-I4DF 4K capture and IP decoder card provides four HDMI inputs for direct high-resolution 4Kp60 or 2560x1600p60 capture plus H.264 decoding of up to two 4Kp60, four 4Kp30, eight 1080p60 or sixteen 1080p30 streams. The MURA-IPX-I4EF 4K capture and IP encoder/decoder card adds H.264 level 5.2 encoding to stream and record content—including video wall sources, displays or regions-of-interest.

Multi-display Graphics Cards

Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards deliver to power video management systems and small-scale display walls in control room, digital signage, enterprise, industrial, security, A/V, and embedded system applications. C-Series cards feature 2 GB of on-board memory and secure mini DisplayPort connectivity. Matrox C680 supports up to six 4K/UHD displays. More displays can be supported by inserting two C680 cards into a system. The board-to-board framelock feature ensures synchronization of all displays to reduce tearing on digital signage and video walls. Matrox C420 features passive cooling.

Matrox VS4Recorder Promulti-camera recording appH.264 Encoders/Decoders

Matrox Maevex 5100 Series H.264 encoders and decoders deliver AV streaming at low bandwidth over standard IP networks for display or for storage anywhere on the LAN. Maevex encoders can be combined with Maevex decoders or a third-party software decoder to stream up to Full HD AV content to displays and projectors for digital signage, presentation/education, corporate information display, collaborative video wall and many other applications. Maevex can also be used to record desktop sessions to NAS, whether for review or evaluation purposes. Maevex comes bundled with Matrox PowerStream software for remote device management, stream switching and streaming/recording parameter adjustment, including user-definable bit rates between 100 Kbps and 25 Mbps.

Video Wall Capture and Display Cards

Matrox Mura MPX Series capture and display cards feature universal inputs and outputs allowing AV integrators, system builders and equipment manufacturers to build custom, high-density video wall controllers with up to 56 HD inputs and 56 HD outputs. Scaling, switching and compositing of source content including HDCP feeds are managed through software control options including Matrox MuraControl, third-party software and simple integration with existing AV control systems. Transitions and effects can be applied to both recorded and live content using Mura Network API.

Dual-Channel Broadcast Streaming and Recording Appliance

Matrox Monarch HDX is a dual-channel H.264 encoding appliance. HDX features 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization to compensate for unstable sources. Two independent H.264 encoders provide redundancy or can be set to stream and/or record at individual settings. Monarch HDX is designed for use by broadcasters, event producers, medical facilities, CDNs, educational institutions, houses of worship, corporate communicators and legal videographers. Matrox Monarch HDX generates two H.264-encoded video streams at bitrates from 200 Kbps to 30 Mbps. Scaling, deinterlacing and noise reduction engines send images to the encoders. For streaming purposes, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local or cloud-based media servers. In recording applications, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files to local USB drives, SD cards or network-mapped drives for post-event editing or archiving. An additional, dedicated H.264 encoder provides remote preview of the input. New features include implementation of Ross Video's DashBoard Connect protocols and the introduction of Monarch HDX Dev Tools that let network- or cloud-based video management platform developers and A/V integrators control Monarch HDX from within their own custom environments. Monarch HDX can also be integrated with a Crestron controller.