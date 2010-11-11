Register For Digital Signage Virtual Event On November 18

NEW YORK, NY--The Digital Signage 2010 virtual trade show, produced by NewBay Media and InfoComm, returns on November 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, bringing up-to-date information on digital signage industry advancements. Registration is still open for next week’s Digital Signage virtual event, and you won’t have to leave your desk, or pay, to attend. You can register for Digital Signage 2010 here: http://digitalsignage2010.com/.

This free virtual trade show includes conference sessions with live Q&A, keynotes and vendor presentations; virtual exhibit booths with supplier/buyer interaction; downloadable reference material; and a virtual lounge for idea exchange and social networking.

Digital Signage 2010 also includes a series of scheduled chats led by InfoComm educators and the editors of Digital Signage Magazine, AV Technology, and Systems Contractor News, covering digital signage in retail, smartphone/digital signage crossover, education campuses and digital signage, new display technologies and much more.

Be sure to tune in for these chat sessions at the following times:

12:40 – 1:00pm

LOUNGE CHAT: Digital Signage and the University, and K-12, Campus

Moderators: Margot Douaihy, AV Technology magazine and Kevin Hogan, Tech&Learning magazine

2:40 – 3:00pm

LOUNGE CHAT: Is Digital Signage the Next Big Thing for traditional Residential-Market Based Integrators?

Moderator: Jeremy Glowacki, Residential Systems magazine

3:40 – 4:00pm

LOUNGE CHAT: Digital Signage in Corporate Applications

Moderator: Kirsten Nelson, Systems Contractor News magazine.

Other featured presentations at the virtual event will be offered by the following digital signage experts: