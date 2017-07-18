Matrox Adds Native Facebook, YouTube Live Support to Monarch Encoders

Matrox Video has updated the Matrox Monarch HD and Monarch HDX professional streaming and recording encoders, adding native support for two of the most popular live video streaming platforms, Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

By copying a unique Facebook or YouTube access token from the Monarch’s Command Centre control software and pasting it into their respective Facebook or YouTube account(s), users can now stream directly to their followers with the click of a mouse or push of a button.

“Matrox has been making enormous contributions to streaming and recording since the launch of the Monarch family four years ago,” said Francesco Scartozzi, Matrox Video’s director of sales (Americas). “In the meantime, live video over social platforms has shown itself to be a powerful medium. With this significant update to our professional encoders, users can stream their content quickly and easily to the social network of their choice.”

The latest Monarch HD and Monarch HDX firmware with Facebook Live and YouTube Live integration is now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.