Broadcast Pix Unveils Multi-Screen Support at InfoComm

Broadcast Pix will introduce new multi-screen support for its 1 M/E Granite and Mica Video Control Centers at InfoComm 2012, which runs June 13-15 in Las Vegas, Nev. With this update, three “programs” can be generated using the system’s program output and two enhanced PowerAux outputs, and each can be controlled by a separate panel or Soft Panel.

The new multi-screen technology is designed for driving three image magnification (I-MAG) screens, as each maintains one frame of constant delay for continual lip sync throughout a presentation. With PowerAux, additional outputs from the system stay in sync, even when different content is being displayed.

PowerAux can be used to produce any combination of I-MAG screens, Internet feeds, and live television productions. Each new PowerAux output can switch between any camera, clip, graphic, or even program, and then add up to six keys on top. For example, while the program out provides I-MAG on one screen, one PowerAux can provide different programming to another screen while the second PowerAux can be used to feed different content to a streaming appliance for online distribution. All outputs can be controlled through the system control panel. For richer productions, each PowerAux output can be individually controlled through a Soft Panel, iPad app, or another physical control panel.

“Switchers don’t have to limit you to creating for one screen. Now, thanks to our multiple panels and our new dual PowerAux, you can create compelling video on three screens at once,” said Ken Swanton, CEO. “With our exceptional low constant delay, it’s great for the booming I-MAG market, plus Internet and television audiences, too. Producers can optimize their compositions for all audiences on any size screen.”

PowerAux is a free download available in Beta now, and will be available for all Granite and Mica customers with the release of Video Control Center 3.1 software in July.