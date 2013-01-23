Extron Introduces Secure iPad Enclosure

The Extron TLM 100T mount is a secure tabletop enclosure designed for use with 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation iPads. It is designed specifically for the professional AV market, and combines security, aesthetics, and a variety of mounting options. The TLM 100T allows access to key iPad functions and has several features that make it useful for high-traffic areas where an iPad is running Extron control apps or is being used as a presentation video source. When locked in with the included security fasteners, the iPad is safeguarded against theft. The cable management system allows iPad adapters and charging cables to be routed through the adjustable and removable base.

Extron TLM 100T mount“Many customers with iPads are enjoying the convenience that Extron control system apps, such as TouchLink for iPad and MediaLink for iPad, bring to AV,” said Casey Hall, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Extron. “While wireless control allows freedom to move from room to room, there are many scenarios where an iPad needs to remain in a fixed location as part of an integrated control solution. The TLM 100T allows the iPad to act as a secure, permanent control interface in a classroom, boardroom, or any AV environment.”