Martin Professional Hosting Open Houses

Martin will be showcasing both its recent and classic lighting products for the entertainment and installation markets. Available for demonstration will be Martin’s MAC Quantum series, MAC Viper series, and RUSH by Martin series as well as Martin’s creative LED video solutions, lighting consoles, and haze/smoke machines.
Lighting and staging professionals from around the United States are invited to attend any of the following events, but be sure to RSVP in advance:
New York
Date: April 23 – 24
Time: 10:00AM – 6:00PM EDT
Place: New World Stages (Stage 1)
Los Angeles
Date: May 6 – 7
Time: 10:00AM – 6:00PM PDT
Place: Swing House Studios
Guests are encouraged to stop by the events at any time during open hours. Complementary food and drinks will be available throughout the day.