Martin Professional Hosting Open Houses

Martin will be showcasing both its recent and classic lighting products for the entertainment and installation markets. Available for demonstration will be Martin’s MAC Quantum series, MAC Viper series, and RUSH by Martin series as well as Martin’s creative LED video solutions, lighting consoles, and haze/smoke machines.

Lighting and staging professionals from around the United States are invited to attend any of the following events, but be sure to RSVP in advance:

New York

Date: April 23 – 24

Time: 10:00AM – 6:00PM EDT

Place: New World Stages (Stage 1)

Los Angeles

Date: May 6 – 7

Time: 10:00AM – 6:00PM PDT

Place: Swing House Studios

Guests are encouraged to stop by the events at any time during open hours. Complementary food and drinks will be available throughout the day.