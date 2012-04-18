Harman Offers Regional HiQnet Training

Salt Lake City, UT--In association with rep firm Robert Louis Associates, Harman's System Development and Integration Group (SDIG) announced it is to offer in-person training sessions for its HiQnet System Architect and JBL HiQnet Performance Manager software in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The training will be lead by Harman product application specialist Emilian Wojtowycz, an expert in the implementation of System Architect and Performance Manger for installed and live sound applications.

The training sessions will take place at the following dates and locations:

April 30 – May 1: HiQnet System Architect, Pittsburgh, PA

May 2: JBL HiQnet Performance Manager, Columbus, OH

May 3 – May 4: HiQnet System Architect, Columbus, OH

System Architect enables designers to configure and control an installed sound system, using the HiQnet communications protocol that enables all the compatible devices in the audio signal path, from mixing consoles to loudspeakers, to communicate with each other seamlessly. System Architect 3 features a system design philosophy centered on workflow and the use of a diagrammatic representation of the installed or live sound venue. Devices are arranged by both their physical and logical placement allowing the designer to 'educate' System Architect about how they are to be used. In return the software is able to provide automation of many of the laborious system design tasks for free.

Attendees of the System Architect courses will learn:

* Design workflow modes

* Overview of Ethernet AVB technology and AVB routing

* Comprehensive design workflow and system tools

* Custom and master panel creation

* Going online and networking

* Day-to-day operation

Both System Architect courses award attendees with 5.5 InfoComm CTS RU credits.

JBL HiQnet performance manager is a software application derived from the System Architect core code but tailored for live sound operation. It is designed to configure networked audio systems within performance venues such as theatre, house of worship, and corporate and other performance sound events. According to the company, it reduces design time, simplifies networking and automates control interface configuration.

Attendees of the Performance Manager course will learn the way in which Performance Manager guides the configuration of system design workflow:

* Working with array templates and the JBL Line Array Calculator II tool

* Adding passive or powered speakers automatically

* Adding and associating amplifier racks automatically

* Simplified drag-and-drop networking

* Using the built-in test, tuning and calibration control interfaces

* Running and monitoring the system with the dedicated show mode

“System Architect and Performance Manager are two powerful tools that make the design, setup, and tuning of audio systems faster and more efficient than ever before. These training courses will provide attendees with the knowledge to harness these resources for their everyday use,” said Adam Holladay, market manager, Harman System Development and Integration Group.

For more details, visit hiqnet.harmanpro.com. To apply for a course, please visit Robert Louis Associates at 4rla.com.