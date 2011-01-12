Crestron Donates Theater

ROCKLEIGH, NJ—Crestron Electronics donated an Adagio home theater system and 50-inch LCD TV to Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Israel as a Hanukkah gift to the facility. The donation was announced to the patients during their Hanukkah celebrations.

Panasonic, Haivision Partner

SECAUCUS, NJ and montreal, qc—Panasonic Solutions Company is partnering with Haivision to create a complete digital signage solution for businesses which combines Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage software platform, pre-configured on a media player PC, and Panasonic’s professional LCD displays.

Almo Adds ZeeVee

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Almo Professional A/V has a new distribution relationship with ZeeVee for its ZvPro and ZvBox products. “The ZeeVee team has found a way to enable affordable distribution of HD video and digital signage, and we are now able to pass along these benefits to our partners,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V.

KUGAARUK, NUNAVUT—Council members in the municipality of Kugaaruk in the Nunavut Territory of Canada rely on a Sennheiser conference system to translate between English and Inuktitut. The new system uses 12 Sennheiser SDC 8200 series delegate microphones on gooseneck mounts, headphone jacks for listening to translations, and yes/no/ abstention voting buttons.