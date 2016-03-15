Martin Audio CDD Awarded UK Patent

Martin Audio has received a UK patent (GB2525407) for its Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology, which lies at the heart of its CDD installation range.

Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology combines the true ‘point-source’ benefits of coaxial designs with the consistent coverage Differential Dispersion technology, and in the process overcomes the weaknesses of both classic coaxial systems and systems with fixed dispersion X° x Y° horns.

Until now one disadvantage of conventional coaxial devices has been high frequency beaming, where the high frequency dispersion reduces as the frequency increases. This is primarily because conventional coaxial devices channel high frequencies through a narrow tube in the pole-piece of the magnet system. CDD Series coaxial devices overcome this by incorporating an innovative static waveguide that merges seamlessly with the unique cone shape — maintaining the dispersion pattern out to very high frequencies.

Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology delivers more consistent audience coverage than systems with fixed dispersion X° x Y° horns — with the shape of the static and moving waveguides optimized to produce the differential dispersion pattern. This results in more output to the rear of the audience to distribute sound evenly front-to-back, while having wide horizontal coverage close-up. This increased coverage area can reduce the speaker count in larger installations by up to 25%, thereby reducing total installation cost of a project.

On receiving the UK Patent, Jason Baird, Martin Audio’s R&D Director, said, “Anyone who has ever applied for a UK Patent knows what a long and potentially arduous process this can be. It is a testament to the strength of the innovation with Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology that this application was relatively straightforward and quick. It joins a growing roster of Patents in the Martin Audio portfolio and the success of the CDD Series is in no small way a result of how this technology dramatically improves coverage and consistency of the audience plane and reduces cost to the installation as a result.”