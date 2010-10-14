MultiDyne and Gepco Announce Strategic Partnership

- NEW YORK, NY--MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems announces a new strategic partnership with Gepco International. Through this partnership, Gepco will launch a new line of active fiber optic transport products designed and manufactured by MultiDyne called Gepco Powered by MultiDyne and offer stocked inventory, strengthening MultiDyne’s distribution across the globe. The two companies will celebrate this new alliance at Content and Communications World (CCW 2010) by linking their booths via a video fiber feed utilizing products in the new line.
- “MultiDyne’s proven ability to manufacture top-quality, cost-effective fiber solutions combined with Gepco’s strong fiber and assembly capabilities makes this a natural partnership,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “We are excited to be partnering with Gepco to provide its customers with an array of customizable, cost-effective, high-quality fiber optic transport solutions.”
- The Gepco Powered by MultiDyne product line will initially feature six products (transmitter and receiver pairs) designed to convert an electrical signal to an optical one for today’s broadcast & pro AV signal requirements, over longer transmission distances, with lower total weight of cabling and significant cost savings, backed by The MultiDyne Advantage, seven-year warranty. With global distribution channels, Gepco will strengthen MultiDyne’s presence in key and emerging markets, and it will also offer the convenience of stocked inventory, thereby being able to fulfill immediate customer requests.
- “We are proud to be launching this new partnership with MultiDyne and introducing the Gepco Powered by MultiDyne product line. Gepco will introduce MultiDyne to a host of new markets and extend our range of solutions for our customers so they can get everything they need in one place,” says Joe Zajac, market development manager, Gepco.
