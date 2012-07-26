PLASA Events to Host PLASA Focus: Stamford 2012

PLASA Events has revealed its third regional event in North America, PLASA Focus: Stamford 2012, to be held November 12-13, 2012 at the Stamford Marriott in Stamford, CT.

Stamford will cover pro-audio, lighting, AV and stage technologies under one roof. The show follows in the wake of the popular PLASA Focus: Austin, held February, and PLASA Focus: Nashville, held earlier this month.

Interest in PLASA Focus: Stamford has already attracted a number of companies to sign up for exhibition space at the show; they include: Rosco, Drape Kings, Lyntec, Navigator Systems, Production Advantage, and Robert Juliat, with many other applications currently being processed.

Alongside an exhibition of the latest innovations in theatre, film production and live event technology will be a two-day Professional Development Program. Curated by PLASA, the free-to-attend program is designed to give access to entertainment and installation technologies' leading thinkers and doers and provide insight into creatively ambitious, technically challenging or anecdotally interesting projects.

The PLASA Focus series of events in North America bring regional entertainment technology communities together to do business and network in a relaxed and friendly setting, according to the company. Each two-day PLASA Focus show is free to registered visitors, and a strong regional focus gives visitors an opportunity to experience and interact firsthand with industry-leading equipment and services without having to travel far from home.

PLASA members receive substantially discounted exhibit space at all PLASA Focus events and further discounts for exhibiting at multiple events.

Entry to PLASA Focus: Stamford 2012 is free. Visitors must register via the website at plasafocus/stamford.