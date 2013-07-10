Extron Now Shipping EDID Emulator for HDMI

Extron Electronics is now shipping its new EDID 101H, an EDID Emulator for HDMI signal sources.

Extron's EDID 101H

It features EDID Minder, an Extron technology designed to provide automatic and continuous EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) management, ensuring that the source powers up properly and reliably outputs content. The EDID 101H also features a unique HPD (Hot Plug Detect) port that provides control for remote cameras and other signal sources that require a periodic HPD trigger.

“The EDID 101 Series is a toolbox favorite of integrators looking for reliable EDID communication between the many devices used in today’s AV system designs," said vice president, Sales and Marketing, Extron, Casey Hall. “The EDID 101H brings Extron EDID Minder technology to HDMI system infrastructure, ensuring that digital sources power up correctly and output content to the display.”