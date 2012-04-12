CEDIA to Participate in CLI Expo 2012

Capitol has announced that CEDIA will play an active role in the upcoming 2012 Capitol Learning Institute (CLI) Expo, scheduled for April 29 and 30 in Bloomington, MN.

CEDIA will conduct two 90-minute courses during the 2012 CLI Expo, focusing on the use of wireless devices in the home. Integrators will learn about the various technologies – including Bluetooth, DLNA, and AirPlay – and the ways in which devices such as smart phones and tablets are delivering advanced entertainment and home control experiences to the end-user. This course will help attendees maximize the value of these devices as wireless sources in the home and ensure that their customers are getting the most out of them.

“The CEDIA sessions will show how portable devices are being fully integrated into the custom installation market,” said Jeff Kussard, Capitol’s director of strategic development. “Nothing is hotter than wireless devices these days, and the technologies, apps, and cloud-based services supporting them are evolving so rapidly that it’s difficult to stay on top of it all.”

Attendees will receive CEDIA Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

In addition to CEDIA, other 2012 CLI Expo participants include Panasonic, Toshiba, Actiontec, Atlas Sound, Coleman, D-Tools, DVDO, EnGenius, Gefen, Harman Pro, iPort/Sound Advance, KEF, Lutron, Middle Atlantic, Mitsubishi, Monster, NEC, Niles, Onkyo, Panamax, Peerless, Pinnacle, QSC, Russound, Sanus, Sherwood, Shure, Universal Remote Control, Vutec, Wilson, Xantech, and ZeeVee.

Registration for the 2012 CLI Expo is now available online at capitolsales.com.