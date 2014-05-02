LynTec Remote Power Controller v2

LynTec's Remote Power Controller (RPC) series panel version 2 combines the latest motorized breaker technology with a new and improved controller featuring more memory, a faster processor for real-time monitoring down to the circuit level, and the capacity to use multiple control protocols simultaneously--now including sACN.

These new features complement the device's onboard server with network or smart-device access, load-specified switch-grade motorized circuit breakers, built-in auto-off brownout protection using controlled circuit breaker shutdown and restart, optional sequential circuit level on/off capabilities, and ability to interface with third-party control systems via contact closure, TCP/IP, DMX, or RS-232.

This new version also provides an auto-on function to activate egress lighting via contact closure inputs from fire alarms in the event of an emergency. Supporting UL 924 requirements, the upgrade replaces the need for separate emergency lighting panels and high voltage switches. The software also turns on lighting circuits regardless of control protocol or zone assignment, similar to the function of existing emergency-off or kill features used for silencing sound reinforcement systems during alarms.