DSEG Offers New Certification Courses

The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG), in association with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and the Digital Signage Expo (DSE), announced it will offer a group of digital signage certification programs at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22-25, 2011.

Early registration (through 2/15) is $495 per course. After 2/15 the price increases to $595 per course.

The certifications are credited by the Digital Signage Federation, the Digital Signage Expo, and each one includes continuing education credits from DSEG and InfoComm.