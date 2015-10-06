Luminex Adds Reps Across the U.S.

Luminex Network Intelligence has added new sales management partners, agents, and distributors across the U.S. for its Ethernet switches for use in the commercial and entertainment industries.

Pro AV manufacturers’ rep firm Techrep Marketing has become the first company in the U.S. to represent Luminex in Michigan and the Ohio Valley.

“We were very lucky to get the Techrep Marketing team to join the LUMINEX camp,” said Hugo Larin, national director/America at Luminex. “They offer a great dynamic, since the leading products and technologies they carry include QSC. Luminex is a recommended network switch for Q-LAN protocol.”



Luminex also appointed Camano Distributing as its new sales management partner west of the Mississippi Rver. Luminex products will continue to be available through dealers, who will now be supported locally by Camano Distributing’s western reps. Reps include Camano (Northern California and Pacific Northwest), MacWest (Southern California), Warman (Rocky Mountain), Cowser (Texas), Cadon (Kansas), and Thor (Minnesota).



“Even though Camano Distributing is a new company, its President, John Garbutt, is not new to the industry,” said Larin. “I’m pleased that his expertise is now available to help us in the very important western markets.”



Added Garbutt, “I’m delighted that Luminex has chosen to be represented by Camano Distributing. I’ve known the Luminex people and products for some time and am eager to work with them as we grow the brand. Luminex is symbiotic with Pivitec [network audio], and I believe both brands will benefit from Camano Distributing’s joint representation.”



In addition, Luminex has named Midwest AV Group to handle Eastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.