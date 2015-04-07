Ludwig Marketing Represents Grundorf in the Midwest

Ludwig Marketing will now represent Grundorf Corporation's Grundorf and Grund Audio Design brand products throughout the upper Midwest region of the country. Ludwig's territory will include states Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The new arrangement between the two companies began April 1.
Grundorf Corporation manufactures equipment for musicians and audio professionals. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, WI, Ludwig Marketing features a well-rounded portfolio that encompasses audio and video products spanning the MI, pro audio, AV installation, and broadcast markets. The addition of the Grundorf and Grund Audio Design product lines enables both companies to expand their reach.
- Don Ludwig, president of Ludwig Marketing, commented on the new arrangement with Grundorf Corporation, “We are delighted to be representing the products of Grundorf Corporation. The Grundorf name has a stellar reputation as a supplier of a wide range of accessory products encompassing amp racks and protective cases for all types of music and audio equipment to guitar maintenance products and DJ facades. With its comprehensive line of loudspeakers and audio processors, the Grund Audio Design product line provides us with additional tools that are ideally suited for applications such as installations, portable PA, and touring sound. Combined, Grundorf Corporation provides a broad assortment of products that, I’m confident, we can do well with.”
- Frank Grund, president of Grundorf Corporation, shares Ludwig’s enthusiasm. “We are very pleased to have Don Ludwig and his team joining our efforts,” Grund said. “Ludwig Marketing covers a sizeable territory and with their familiarity throughout this region of the country, I’m optimistic we can extend Grundorf’s reach considerably. I believe our company’s products complement Ludwig Marketing’s existing lines and, hopefully, both our companies will experience an uptick in business as a result.”