Ludwig Marketing Represents Grundorf in the Midwest

Ludwig Marketing will now represent Grundorf Corporation's Grundorf and Grund Audio Design brand products throughout the upper Midwest region of the country. Ludwig's territory will include states Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The new arrangement between the two companies began April 1.

Grundorf Corporation manufactures equipment for musicians and audio professionals. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, WI, Ludwig Marketing features a well-rounded portfolio that encompasses audio and video products spanning the MI, pro audio, AV installation, and broadcast markets. The addition of the Grundorf and Grund Audio Design product lines enables both companies to expand their reach.