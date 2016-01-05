Lowell Releases New Catalog for Power Products

Lowell Manufacturing Company has published a new color catalog for its expanding product base. The new catalog follows the release of the other two catalogs—for rack and audio products—released earlier this year.

“Many of our customers have gone to an all digital format which is why we offer downloadable material and an interactive Customer Center on our website,” said Kathy Lane, marketing communications manager. “The demand for printed resources remains, however, so we continue to provide printed versions of catalogs and price schedules for those who prefer hard copies as quick reference material.”

The extensive portfolio of products includes a wide variety of loudspeaker systems, sound masking equipment, audio controls, 19-inch racks and cabinets, power distribution, and surge protective devices. Lowell catalogs can be viewed or ordered online at theirwebsite.