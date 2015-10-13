Lowell Launches Online Calculator for Speaker Spacing

Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S. manufacturer of professional AV products, has launched an online calculator to help system designers quickly and accurately determine the maximum spacing between speakers in distributed speaker systems.
- Referencing Lowell’s broad line of speaker systems and driver/grille combinations, the new tool offers three popular coverage patterns to accommodate a variety of project requirements.
“The Speaker Spacer is a real time saver when it comes to preparing project quotations,” said Kathy Lane, marketing communications manager. “It’s part of our ongoing commitment to streamline the product selection to installation process.”