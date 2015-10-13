Lowell Launches Online Calculator for Speaker Spacing

Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S. manufacturer of professional AV products, has launched an online calculator to help system designers quickly and accurately determine the maximum spacing between speakers in distributed speaker systems.

Referencing Lowell’s broad line of speaker systems and driver/grille combinations, the new tool offers three popular coverage patterns to accommodate a variety of project requirements.



“The Speaker Spacer is a real time saver when it comes to preparing project quotations,” said Kathy Lane, marketing communications manager. “It’s part of our ongoing commitment to streamline the product selection to installation process.”