LOUD Hires Larry Pendergrass as SVP of Engineering

LOUD Technologies has appointed Larry Pendergrass to the position of senior vice president of engineering of the Music Gear Group.

Pendergrass brings more than 30 years of experience in the high-tech industry, holding engineering, R&D, and management positions in prominent technology companies including Hewlett-Packard and Tektronix. His expertise includes work in electronics, optics, acoustics, and magnetics.



Pendergrass comes to LOUD from his previous position as an executive management consultant focused on strategy development, project portfolio management, engineering operations, M&A, and executive leadership development. In his new role, he will oversee engineering for LOUD's Music Gear Group, including the Mackie and Ampeg brands.



"We're thrilled to welcome Larry to the LOUD Technology team," said Alex Nelson, president of the company's Music Gear Group. "The range and breadth of his experience makes him ideally suited for the position; he also brings the well-developed leadership skills that will take us to the next level."



Pendergrass said, "I'm very excited to be a part of LOUD, its tremendous music brands, and its strong legacy of delighting customers. We have great plans for each of our brands, and our innovative releases in the coming years are sure to turn some heads."