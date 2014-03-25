The Brooklyn Hook-Up

Brooklyn’s BRIC Arts Media House Gets Connected

A vital element to the growth of Brooklyn’s artistic community since 1979, the BRIC Arts Media House presents some of the borough’s most widely renowned and beloved arts and media programs. In order to keep the center’s facilities aligned with the needs of the community, the City of New York and BRIC, with AV design by JaffeHolden, renovated its 40,000-square-foot multidisciplinary arts space to create a new contemporary arts gallery, a media facility, and a flexible performance space (240 seated and 400 standing) for patrons.

To allow signal routing to the new spaces and throughout the entire venue, North American Theatrix turned to BTX’s custom plate products. Set up across the facility, the plates are the main interface for input/output connections of the center’s audio, video, control, and networking needs. Using drag-and-drop technology, integrator North American Theatrix was able to easily specify and order custom bulkhead plates and rack panels for the installation, enabling the BRIC to have a fully functional system in time for the center’s opening date.

The City of New York and BRIC renovated the 40,000-square-foot multidisciplinary arts space and created a new contemporary arts gallery, a media facility, and a flexible performance space for patrons. “Since the project’s technological requirements had changed between the design and installation phase, we needed a connection solution that was easy to design, configure, and specify,” said Pat Nelson, chief operating officer for North American Theatrix. “By using BTX’s Pro Plates and Panel software, we were able to fully customize 135 bulkhead plates and rack panels, ensuring that we adhered to the project’s tight timeline and deliverables. Considering BTX’s unmatched track record for quality and support, the company’s custom plates were the obvious choice for this impressive installation.”

For the BRIC installation, North American Theatrix further tailored the plates via the software’s customized engraving option.

“Our Pro Plate and Panel Designer software was designed to be the most user-friendly plate customization process on the market,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “Since most orders are delivered within just three to five days, the solution is also perfectly suited for projects with tight turnarounds. We are delighted that our custom plates were able to satisfy the needs of BRIC and look forward to participating in similar installation projects in the future.”