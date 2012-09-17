Salt Lake City Declares AV Week 2012

Salt Lake City Mayor Peter Corroon joined with Cory Schaeffer of Listen Technologies Corporation and Erin Bolton of Pivot Communications, in addition to other industry groups including InfoComm, to officially declare of October 14–20, 2012 as AV Week.

A host of companies and organizations from around the world will celebrate AV Week with special events at schools, job fairs and community outreach activities.

“AV Week is a great way to build awareness in our community about the industry and to generate interest in careers for women in AV," said Schaeffer, VP of sales worldwide. "We’re pleased to partner with Salt Lake County and 37 Utah InfoComm members to showcase the value of this exciting industry and it’s solutions. Utah boasts a wealth of AV professionals in manufacturing, design, consulting, and system integration. We’re proud to be a Utah companies and to have our solutions deployed around the world.”