Live at ISTE 2015, Today

The big ISTE trade show and conference is in full swing in Philadelphia. The event is all about technology in education—K-12. The ISTE Expo Hall this year has more than 550 exhibitors specializing in ed tech products and services squeezed into a hall the size of five football fields.

Kevin Hogan, who is editor of NewBay's Tech & Learning magazine, reports from the event that "the Tech&Learning live site is bursting with Tweets, posts, and #ISTEselfies."

Hogan also reports " a renewed effort to prove the value of using data to better asses, track, and teach, especially amongst the big curriculum companies. Some other quick pointers from today: 28 educators to follow @ISTE; 7 social media strategies every teacher needs to learn today; Wish to upgrade your school library for the digital age? and 10 Tips for librarians.

K-12 education technology encompasses traditional AV components like digital signage, HD displays, mics, and projectors, but more and more learning spaces BYOD-supported, collaborative environments that feel more like Silicon Valley offices than traditional classrooms. Dig into the notable educational technology trends, new products, and evolving mobile device policy initiatives at Live @ ISTE 2015.

"My favorite elements of this coverage are the candid insights from IT/AV directors, librarians, and teachers. There’s even a live video feed, so you feel like you’re right there at ISTE," said Margot Douaihy, Editorial Director of AV Technology, EDUwire, and Tech Manager Today.