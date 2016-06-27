Listen Technologies Ships ListenLoop D-Series Drivers with Dante Option

The ListenLoop system from Listen Technologies

The What: Listen Technologies is shipping its new D Series Digital Signal Processing (DSP) network-controllable drivers with Dante option for its ListenLoop system beginning June 30, 2016.

The What Else: The new D Series drivers consist of 10- and 14-amp dual-output drivers with a Dante network option. At a maximum of 14 amps per loop output, the D14-2 driver is the most powerful product currently available, according to the company. Both drivers offer a 60-percent increase in energy efficiency over existing solutions and an unsurpassed clarity of sound for both music and speech for superior intelligibility. Based on proven and highly reliable technology, both are backed by a five-year warranty and Listen Technologies’ technical support.

Setup and control are streamlined with the D Series drivers. Audio signals for testing are built in and the amplifiers can be controlled from any browser over the network or via a Wi-Fi router. A Dante version of the driver includes a network RJ45 input connection enabling Dante plug-and-play network audio.

The amplifiers themselves are high-output, high-efficiency Class D drivers with digital display and touch controls that provide a simple user interface. Network/Wi-Fi connectivity and control eases the process of setting up a loop system as well as providing additional capabilities for remote control, maintenance, and monitoring.

In another first for high-power Class D Induction Loop drivers, installation has been improved with unique multi-stage output filtering, which eliminates interference with other installed AV equipment as well as compliance with EMC regulations.

The Bottom Line: ListenLoop, powered by Ampetronic, provides a personal listening experience to anyone with a telecoil technology in their hearing aid or cochlear implants without additional equipment. The Dante option improves audio transmission over ethernet.