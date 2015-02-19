Listen Technologies Partners With Herman Pro AV

Listen Technologies Corporation has added Miramar, Florida-based firm Herman Pro AV as a distributor of its RF, IR and ListenPoint products nationwide. The announcement was made by Tim Schaeffer, Listen Technologies Vice President of Sales Worldwide, and reflects the company’s growth and continued emphasis on new sales channels and end users, as well as their ongoing goal of raising awareness about hearing loss and assistive listening. Herman will be responsible for distributing Listen’s RF, IR and ListenPoint product across the continental U.S.

Tim Schaeffer stated, “We are very excited to add Herman Pro AV to our distribution network. Herman has a unique business model that particularly appealed to us. Unlike other distributors that emphasize the larger components of an install, Herman has its own niche, as they focus on what could be considered the ‘integrator installation essentials’ – the cable, connectivity and infrastructure products of an installation. This is an immensely helpful way to serve installation professionals, and it also ties into their in-the-field labor arm, which is evolving and expanding the innovative ways in which they communicate with and service integrators.”

“We are very excited to partner with Listen Technologies. They are an industry leader that encompasses innovation and quality. This represents a significant addition to our product offering and an important category to better serve the needs of our customers,” said Jeffrey Wolf, Executive VP at Herman. “Our goal is to continue to identify product lines and value-added services that provide compelling value and benefit to the industry, while enabling our customers to rely on us for the products they need for their projects. The Listen partnership is an important milestone in our growth and value strategy to become the premier value provider to the commercial AV industry.”