“Putting Digital Signage to Work For You” Webinar Jan. 17

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced that in cooperation with the Digital Signage Federation, it will present an informative webinar for professionals in all industries who are thinking about, or want to take the first step in implementing a digital signage program.

Titled, “Putting Digital Signage to Work For You, Part II” this webinar will be presented by five leading industry experts who will address some of the topics featured at the DSE 2012 Educational Conference in Las Vegas, March 6-9:

• How to Source Content for Your Digital Signage Network, presented by Jeremy Gavin, CEO, Head Content Chef, Screenfeed

• Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices, presented by Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

• Sneak Peek: PQ Media’s Digital OOH Media Forecast, presented by Patrick Quinn, President and CEO, PQ Media

• Mobile Models You Can Believe In, presented by Steve Gurley, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, Symon Communications

• Building and Staffing a Digital Signage Team, presented by Spencer Graham, Manager of Operations, WVU Information

• Discover new content sources for network and best practices for implementation

• Gain an understanding of video wall display types and their role within the larger context of digital signage

• Discover emerging opportunities and challenges facing digital place-based networks

• Understand the new mobile ecosystem and how to enhance the mobile experience through the convergence of digital signage

• Gain insight into best practices for assembling an effective digital signage team

The hour-long webinar will be comprised of five 9-minute presentations, followed by a

15-minute Q&A on Tuesday, January 17, 2012 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm EST/11:00am to 12:00pm PST. Anyone interested in learning more about the fundamentals of a digital signage program as well as what’s new in digital signage technology and best practices in digital signage content are encouraged to register and attend. Registration may be done online at https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/761895002.

Mark your calendars now: Digital Signage Expo® 2012, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for March 6-9, 2012, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space on sale now or to attend, contact Chris Gibbs, (770) 649-0300 Ext 17.