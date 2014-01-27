Alcons Introduce Pro-Ribbon Point-Source Array

The What: Based on Alcons’ R-Ray design study from 2008, the RR12 extends Alcons’ line-source technology into different applications.





The How: By implementing the unique features of Alcons’ multiple-patented pro-ribbon technology in a modular concept, the RR12 has been developed as “building block” to create tight packed arrays for controlled sound coverage in the widest variety of audience areas.

The RR12 combines a linear, non-compressed crystal-clear response from the lowest to the highest SPL’s with a very wide dynamic power output ratio. The distortion is in average only 1/10th of that of traditional compression-based systems.

The What Else: The system features the Alcons-proprietary RBN602rsr 6” pro-ribbon driver and a custom-designed 12” woofer with 4” voice coil, dual-spider suspension with forced-venting; while both transducers have Neodymium motor structures, the RR12 has a very high performance-to-weight ratio.

The purpose-designed 6” pro-ribbon driver is based on Alcons’ all-new “RBN02” pro-ribbon platform; This platform (as also featured in Alcons’ LR24 flagship line-array) dramatically raises the bar in power handling and efficiency of pro-ribbon transducer technology, with a 1.000W peak power handling and a 1:17 dynamic RMS-to-peak ratio.

Due to the pro-ribbon’s all-natural cylindrical wavefront, no (distortion-increasing) adapters or converters are needed to obtain perfect coupling for very precise lobe-free directivity up to even the highest frequencies (to beyond 20kHz.).

The RBN602rsr is coupled to an asymmetric “Morph-Max" wave-guide, designed using the latest, state-of-the-art development tools: proprietary-programmed analysis/simulation software in combination with 3D-prototyping and complex state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques, resulted in this non-compressing, resonance-free multi-cell guide with wide-band razor-sharp directivity control from 1kHz. up to beyond 20kHz.

The trapezoidal cabinet is fitted with integrated mounting hardware, enabling array assembly with just a single operation from the rear of the cabinet.

Tight-packing the RR12 in horizontal or vertical arrays for stacked or flown applications, dispersion patterns are formable in increments of 30-degrees, 30, 60, 90, 120 degrees in the coupling plane, by asymmetric 60-degrees (+20/-40deg) in the non-coupling plane.

Besides the point-source, line-source and line-array systems, the R-series point-source array is the fourth acoustic solution offered in the Alcons toolbox.

Philip “Dr. Phil” de Haan, head of Alcons Audio R&D: “The R&D team has been working on this series from 2008 already, but wanted to implement our new 02 pro-ribbon transducer platform to bring it to the next level in terms of linearity, clarity, output and ultra-low distortion. With the outcome of the LR24 beta-testing, the proprietary simulation software, comparative competitor tests and two new global patents, we took our time in the development of the RR12, but the outcome absolutely justified the effort.”

The RR12 is driven by the Sentinel 4-channel amplified loudspeaker controllers; the system’s response is optimized by factory presets, selectable for each array configuration; also presets are available for phase-matching low-frequency extensions.

The SignalIntegritySensing pre-wiring ensures complete cable/connector compensation between the RR12 and Sentinel, for a system damping factor of 10.000, resulting in a fast and tight mid and bass response, while reducing distortion even further.

Utmost reliability is one of the main essentials for Alcons systems: each transducer/processing design has to pass a rigorous 1000 hour test at maximum (clip) levels. This is a key element in Alcons’ system development. The RR12 is covered by a 6-years warranty.