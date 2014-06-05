Listen Technologies iDSP

Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of assistive listening products for over 15 years, is pleased to introduce its iDSP (Intelligent Digital Signal Processing) products.
In creating the iDSP solutions, Listen Technologies considered all aspects of how the product would be used, focusing on the user experience and ease of dispensing, inventory management and battery management at the venue – all based on input from consultants, system integrators, venue owners and end users. The result is a significantly improved listening experience, including an integrated neck loop/lanyard; streamlined dispensing, collecting and care; and environmentally friendly advanced battery technology – in the smallest, lightest device of its kind.
- The iDSP 72MHz receiver revolutionizes how an RF system works, offering precise clarity with 20 dB less hiss than other RF receivers. The new integrated neck loop improves the experience for people who have hearing aids and cochlear implants with telecoils. Sleek and small (smaller than an iPhone), the iDSP receiver has a field-replaceable, non-proprietary rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making obsolete the use of alkaline and NiMH batteries. Battery life is eight hours, with a 2.5-hour charge time. Two versions of the receiver are available: LR-4200-072 Intelligent DSP RF Receiver (72 MHz) and LR-5200-072 Advanced Intelligent DSP RF Receiver (72 MHz). The LR-5200 Advanced Receiver features the ability for end users to select multiple channels for applications such as language interpretation.
- System components include the charging tray, which can be mounted in several ways; charging case; optional cable management system; earphones (foamless, solving certain sanitary issues); log book; setup/inventory software; and signage.
- LR-4200 and LR-5200 Receiver features:
- Small size
- Display for inventory unit number, battery level, channel
- Integrated neck loop/lanyard incorporating an advanced DSP loop driver
- Advanced lithium-ion battery and battery management
- Programmable channel names
- Customization using setup with iDSP software
- Venue inventory management with iDSP software
- Two headphone jacks accommodate neck loop/lanyard or two sets of headphones (could be shared if needed)
- Convenient USB port, making it easy to set up software and apply updates
- Russell Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies, stated, “Our goal with iDSP was to deliver a product that truly provides an exceptional listening experience, for places that provide assistive listening, as well as their customers. We intently listened to their needs and then delivered products that meet those needs. I’m really proud of our team and their ability to develop, produce, announce, and ship such an outstanding product. iDSP is a game-changer.”