Listen Technologies iDSP

Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of assistive listening products for over 15 years, is pleased to introduce its iDSP (Intelligent Digital Signal Processing) products.

In creating the iDSP solutions, Listen Technologies considered all aspects of how the product would be used, focusing on the user experience and ease of dispensing, inventory management and battery management at the venue – all based on input from consultants, system integrators, venue owners and end users. The result is a significantly improved listening experience, including an integrated neck loop/lanyard; streamlined dispensing, collecting and care; and environmentally friendly advanced battery technology – in the smallest, lightest device of its kind.