Roland Systems Group V-Mixer Digital Console

Roland Systems Group has added the M-480 Digital Mixing Console to its V-Mixing System lineup. The M-480, like the M-400, M-380, and M-300, is the central component in a full VMixing System. The Roland M-480 V-Mixer has a new mixing engine, and the M-480 Live Mixing Console can be used for any broadcast, event production, house of worship, education, government, and corporate applications.

The M-480 V-Mixer features 48 mixing channels and 6 stereo returns. Bussing is strong with a total of 27 consisting of 16 auxiliaries, 8 matrices and full support for Mono, Stereo or LCR sound design. With a configurable choice of available digital I/O boxes, the M-480 can support up to 90 inputs and 90 outputs - all fully assignable via the digital patchbay. The patchbay also has the ability to route any input to any output without going through the mixer. Each mixing channel includes 2 stages of dynamics processing, 4-band PEQ, and delay. Dedicated 4-band PEQ, limiting and delay are available on every output.

The console features rapid recall of setups/scenes, 25 - 100mm motorized faders, a high res color screen, and dedicated channel strip knobs for all bands of EQ, as well as Pan and Gain. Effects processing is has six dual-mono effects processors as well as twelve 31-band GEQs. Built-in stereo recording/playback uses uncompressed WAV files via USB flash drive.

The M-480 also has a “Cascade” function allowing two units to be connected together enabling a 96-channel mixing solution. The two connected consoles share AUX/Matrix/Main/Solo buses with bi-directional communication, which work in institutional environments where two consoles can be used separately for numerous events and then brought together for larger productions only when needed

This fully digital system is built on REAC (Roland Ethernet Audio Communication). The system generates sound by converting analog inputs to 24-bit digital streams at the stage end via high-quality mic preamps located near the source. The V-Mixing System then secures the quality of audio signal throughout the complete system path en route to the M-480 V-Mixer, back to any outputs and on to limitless split positions.

The two 40-channel assignable output patchbays are ideally used with the renowned M-48 Personal Mixing system and with the new R-1000 48-Track Recorder/Player. The R-1000 in particular can be used as a multi-channel recorder or player and is suited for live multi-channel capture or virtual soundchecks, backing tracks, and training.

The M-480 V-Mixer integrates with PCs via its Remote Control Software for additional control or sending/receiving setup data, allowing users to prepare channel setups and configurations before arriving at the venue. When connected via USB it allows independent control of the M-480.

The M-480 supports V-LINK/MIDI Visual Control for synchronization with video equipment. Used in combination with the Roland V-1600HD Multi-Format Video Switcher enables an “audio follows video” setup ensuring that audio levels are raised when and associated video source is live.For more information: http://www.rolandsystemsgroup.com/products/100089