Listen Technologies Expands iDSP Offerings with 150 MHz Receiver

The What:Listen Technologies has expanded its range of iDSP (Intelligent Digital Signal Processing) products with the iDSP 150 MHz Receiver. As the newest addition to the iDSP line of RF receivers, which includes 72 MHz and 216 MHz, the iDSP 150 MHz, offers the same audio quality. The 150 MHz frequency specifically serves the needs of the Australia and New Zealand region.

The What Else: With Listen Technologiesą DSP SQTM noise reduction technology, iDSP 150 MHz receiver offers 20 dB less noise and hiss than other RF receivers, a field replaceable Lithium ion battery, and an integrated neck loop/lanyard with a built-in DSP loop driver. The iDSP’s small size makes it easier to wear and easier for venues to dispense, store, and maintain.

“We’ve been partners with Listen Technologies for over 16 years, and we’re really excited to be able to offer this brand new range of receivers to our customers,” said Shane Bailey, managing director of National Audio Systems, located in Australia. “Listen Technologies dedication to the Australian and New Zealand marketplace is displayed by the manufacturing of the region-specific iDSP RF receiver for our territory.”

“The new 150 MHz receiver joins Listenąs successful iDSP line of personal listening products that provide a significantly improved user experience. We are pleased to be able to offer a superior listening experience to a variety of venues in Australia and New Zealand,” said Russell Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “In addition to our 72 MHz, 216 MHz and Infrared models, the 150 MHz model positions Listen Technologies for global growth and gives us the ability to meet the needs of a wider range of customers around the world.”

The Bottom Line: Two versions of the new 150 MHz receiver are available: LR-4200-150 Intelligent DSP RF Receiver and LR-5200-150 Advanced Intelligent DSP RF Receiver. The LR-5200-150 has an OLED display to program channel names, monitor battery status, channel status, and charge activation. It also includes a programmable channel select button that allows users to cycle through active channels as well as the ability to seek or lock a specific channel, which is helpful in applications such as language interpretation.