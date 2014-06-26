Listen Technologies’ Cory Schaeffer Wins InfoComm Women in AV Award

Listen Technologies' co-founder and vice president of business development, Cory Schaeffer, was honored with a Women in AV Award by InfoComm International. The award was presented at InfoComm 2014, which took place June 14-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Schaeffer received her award alongside fellow honoree Jan Sandri, founding member of FSR, a well-known manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the AV industry.

Listen Technologies' co-founder and vice president of business development, Cory Schaeffer, was honored with a Women in AV Award by InfoComm International.