Listen Technologies Appoints Juan Riboldi as Chief Operating Officer

Listen Technologies has appointed Juan Riboldi as chief operating officer (COO). In this position, Riboldi will be responsible for implementing company strategy, improving business operations, and overseeing global expansion.



Juan RiboldiFor 20 years, Riboldi has been advising leaders at the highest levels of business and government on strategy, leadership, and organizational change. As the principal and president at Ascent Advisor, he has served clients across the U.S. and internationally. His clients include well-known Fortune 50 corporations, fast-growing Inc. 500 companies, and mid-size founder-lead firms. He has experience working internationally with leaders in Dubai, China, India, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Germany.

“Juan has been a close and trusted advisor to Listen Technologies. He has been directly involved in several global partnerships and brings fresh and unique skills to our executive team—not to mention he’s a really great guy,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Juan’s extensive international experience will ensure that Listen Technologies implements the right processes and relationships that will ensure global success.”

“I am excited to be working with the executive team at Listen Technologies while the company is in the midst of rapid expansion and growth,” said Riboldi. “There is a great need for Listen’s products internationally. I look forward to assisting the company in its efforts to expand globally through international partners and distributors.”

Riboldi has held previous executive positions with DecisionWise, the Praxis Group and IBM. Riboldi is a published author of a business book on implementing strategic change titled: The Path of Ascent: The Five Principles for Mastering Change. He holds a master’s degree in organizational behavior/statistics and a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology design, both from BYU.