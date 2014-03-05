NEC Fourth-Gen Video Walls

NEC Display Solutions of America is releasing its fourth generation of video wall products, for organizations deploying displays for 24 x 7 use in a variety of digital signage, corporate and broadcast video wall applications.

Like their predecessors, the 55-inch X554UNS, the 55-inch X554UN and the 46-inch X464UN are direct LED-backlight LCD displays, which allow for improved brightness uniformity, reduced power consumption and mercury-free components.

The UNS model now minimizes that distance to a mere 3.5mm while the UN displays have a bezel gap as low as 5.5mm. With DisplayPort 1.2 multi-streaming, they are capable of delivering ultra-high definition resolutions across the entire canvas of displays comprising the video walls. In addition, Auto TileMatrix features allow a user to simply set up the size of the video wall on the first display and automatically scale the content through the remaining displays. With the press of a few buttons, the entire video wall is set up.

“Video walls are helping organizations bolster their brands in magnificent ways,” said Rachel Karnani, Senior Manager of Product Marketing for Large Screen Displays at NEC Display.

The X Series displays also support Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify digital signage. The OPS option slot allows for easier installation, use and maintenance of digital signage. An accessory slot is now included on new X Series models as well.

The X Series displays include the following features:

•Professional-grade LCD panels with advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design for the most formidable digital signage industry requirements

•Picture perfect image quality with 3840 x 2160 ultra-HD resolutions through DisplayPort 1.2 daisy chain

•Ultra-narrow bezels of 3.5mm (X554UNS), 5.5mm (X554UN) and 5.7mm (X464UN), which enable seamless images

•Brightness of 700 cd/m² and 3500:1 contrast ratio, which deliver superior image quality

•Network Control and Communication through RS232C or LAN, which allows the highest level of remote display management

•Auto ID/Auto TileMatrix™ technology for video walls up to 100 displays

•Faster operational speeds than predecessors

•Carbon footprint meter, which calculates and tracks carbon savings

•ENERGY STAR® 6.0, which meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy