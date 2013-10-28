Kramer Introduces KW-11 Wireless High Definition Transmitter/Receiver Set

Kramer Electronics has introduced the KW-11, a wireless high definition transmitter/receiver set that sends the HDMI signal wirelessly, up to 40 feet (12 meters).

The KW-11 Transmitter and Receiver set is a wireless high-definition HDMI system, utilizing WHDI technology. The KW-11T converts the HDMI signal into a wireless signal that it transmits to the KW-11R. The KW-11R converts the wireless signal back into an HDMI signal. The units send the uncompressed video resolutions up to 1080p @60Hz with zero latency.

The KW-11 can be installed under the table or in a closet with no direct line of sight required. It features robust MIMO 5GHz technology, and a very secure AV link through its AES-128 encryption.

The transmission of the wireless HDMI signal is compatible with any copy-protected HDCP content. EDID and CEC information is supported as well. Installation and operation requires no special configuration: simply connect the KW-11T with the AV source and the KW-11R with the display.

The Kramer KW-11 is part of Kramer DigiTOOLS family of compact, high-quality and cost-effective solutions. This wireless high-definition transmitter and receiver pair is ideal for professional video installations as well as for use with other Kramer products, for presentations, multimedia applications, home theater usage, and other short range video and audio distribution applications.