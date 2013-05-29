Contemporary Research Marks Down QMOD-HD Encoder Modulators

The What: Contemporary Research has reduced the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices of its family of QMOD-HD encoder modulators by 10 to 20 percent, according to Sales Vice President Janine Davis.

The What Else: The new MSRPs for the current products are $1,885 for the QMOD-HD, $2,295 for the QMOD-HDSC, and $2,395 for the QMOD-SDI. “The new pricing brings affordable HD content distribution to those who have been awaiting a high quality, commercial modulator, at a lower per channel cost,” according to Ms. Davis.