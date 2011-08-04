LOUD Makes APAC Management Changes

Singapore--As part of the company’s increased investment in the APAC region, LOUD Technologies Inc. has announced the elevation of Davwinder Sheena, formerly director of APAC sales, to the new position of APAC managing director.

Davwinder Sheena.

Sheena, based in Singapore, will manage all business interests, market-development strategy, and sales team and distributor relationships for all LOUD brands in the region. He will report to Mark Graham, LOUD CEO, and be a member of the company’s executive team. Patrick Lau, Martin Audio APAC sales manager based in Hong Kong, will now report to Sheena.

In addition, LOUD has appointed Clifford Nathan to the newly created position of general manager, China. In this role, Nathan will partner with the Company’s EAW, Martin Audio and Music Group (Ampeg, Crate and Mackie) distributors to set go-to-market strategy and build corresponding marketing plans for each brand. He will also manage LOUD’s business interests, including the enforcement of all intellectual property, throughout China. Based in Dalian, Nathan will report to Davwinder Sheena.

Clifford Nathan.



“The APAC region is the most vibrant economic environment in the world and under Davwinder’s leadership has contributed substantially to LOUD’s solid growth over the last year,” explained LOUD CEO Mark Graham. “Through lock-step engagement with all three of LOUD’s Business Units, and direct participation at the executive level, Davwinder and his expanded team will bring even greater focus and speed of execution to this critical region. I fully anticipate that all of our APAC constituents will be pleased with the growth and success that this move enables.”“Thanks to our distributors’ tireless efforts and commitment, EAW, Martin Audio, Ampeg and Mackie sales in APAC are substantially ahead of our 2010 pace, and outpace other regions’ growth by three times,” said Sheena. “With increased in-market resources, faster decision making, stronger marketing support, and greatly intensified region-specific strategies, there’s no limit to what we will do together.”

