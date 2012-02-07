Prysm Launches Interactive Solutions

San Jose, CA--Prysm has unveiled the company’s first interactive displays featuring multi-touch and gesture recognition capabilities.

Powered by Prysm’s Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology, the new solutions support a variety of interactive commands including gesture recognition, on-screen touch, remote touch and touchpad input, separately or concurrently.

“Prysm’s Interactive Solutions bring the interactive technologies consumers constantly engage with on their smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, to the enterprise like never before,” said Prysm CEO and co-founder, Amit Jain. “Our customers can now experiment with an exciting range of applications — from augmented-reality shopping, to interactive boardroom conferences, to highly immersive and engaging presentations. The way people interact with and experience digital content is changing and Prysm’s displays are leading the way.”

As many as 32 simultaneous on-screen or remote touch points can be integrated into any LPD solution, and allow people to interact with the displays from virtually anywhere in the world in a telepresence environment, for example. Available at the time of initial purchase or as an optional upgrade to any LPD installation, the interactive technologies can be integrated into any of Prysm’s pre-configured displays and enclosures, or any custom configuration.

Prysm’s LPD solutions offer freeform flexibility, long-lasting performance, and lifesize HD imagery. Built on solid-state lasers, Prysm’s displays provide video viewable from 178-degrees. Running off of a standard 110V outlet and using up to 75 percent less power than traditional backlit or projection technology-based products, Prysm’s displays create high impact brand experiences without the need for special power or cooling infrastructure.