Lightware USA Launches New Extension System

Lightware Visual Engineering has introduced the UMX-TPS range of extension systems designed to transmit multiple video formats at resolutions up to 4K and UHD. With these transmitters video, audio, and control signals can be sent up to 170 meters at full HD over a single CAT5 cable. The UMX-TPS-TX120, UMX-TPS-TX130, and UMX-TPS-TX140 transmitters are ideal solutions for small meeting rooms, classrooms, control rooms, and home cinema applications. Lightware USA is the US regional office and point of sale and support of Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products.

