BTX Releases Panel Designer Software

BTX has released its Pro Plate and Panel Designer software, designed to complement the company's bolstered in-house wall plate and panel manufacturing capabilities.

BTX's Panel Designer software.

Users simply drag a wall plate or rack panel from BTX's product library and then start designing and configuring. Connector options appear in an easy-to-navigate menu and users simply drag and drop their choices to the desired spot on the plate or panel. Optional engraving may also be added if desired. Once an item number and quote have been generated, users may place an order within the software.

Since its introduction a year ago, BTX has added hundreds of new connector symbols that can now be included in the plates and panels. In addition, BTX has expanded its offering to include extra-thick non-bowing panels and colored plates.