LG‘s Art Slim LCD TV Panel Series

LG Display announced that it will show the ‘Art Slim’ series for LCD TV panels at CES 2015. With this new series featuring ultra slim thickness and light weight, the company will continue to strengthen its position in the global LCD market by enabling consumers to enjoy enhanced design quality of the TVs.

LG Display's 'Art Slim' LCD TV

“Design will be the next key factor in the display market as attention shifts from a focus on picture quality to the attractiveness of display designs,” said Yong-Kee Hwang, Executive Vice President and Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display. “With differentiated designs and technologies, LG Display will make continuous efforts to give added value to customers and lead the global display market.”

During CES, LG Display will showcase 55-inch and 65-inch ‘Art Slim’ TVs with a thickness of 7.5mm and 8.2mm respectively. Considering that the average thickness of a 55-inch LCD TV is around 30mm, this represents a remarkable 75% reduction to smart phone proportions. In addition, the 55-inch and 65-inch models weigh 10.4kg and 16.2kg respectively, representing a reduction of more than 25% from conventional products.

In the anticipation that design differentiation will be the next crucial factor on top of technology differentiation in the LCD TV market, LG Display is committed to introducing a series of design products based on extreme thinness and light weight.

LG Display’s ‘Art Slim’ product is the result of innovations in the mechanical structure that involve converting the back cover of the LCD module into the rear cover of the complete TV set, as well as a new method in attaching the rear cover to the panel based on conventional narrow bezel technology by minimizing the bezel width. LG Display has adopted the use of aluminum composite materials for the back cover of the LCD module that helps increases its rigidity while offering customized designs by employing various colors and patterns in the cover. The company is able to further customize the design by using different composite materials for the back cover according to the customer’s product line-up.

“LG Display’s differentiated technology is always based on customer value,” said Yong-Kee Hwang, Executive Vice President and Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display. “The idea of the ‘Art Slim’ technology incorporates how display requirements are seen from the customer’s perspective.”