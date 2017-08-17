LG Unveils World’s Largest OLED Video Wall

LG Electronics Business Solutions unveiled the world’s largest OLED high definition video wall. Located at the Dubai Aquarium, the mega-sized wall was created using 820 Open Frame LG OLED digital signage panels. For this digital signage project—a massive 7,600-square-foot screen measuring 164 feet wide by 45 feet tall—LG partnered with Emaar Entertainment, operator of the aquarium in the Dubai Mall adjacent to the Burj Khalifa.

“LG is revolutionizing the way commercial space is designed and used because our pioneering slim and curved LG OLED technology is an iconic piece of art itself,” said Soon Kwon, LG’s global head of Information Displays. “Our Dubai exhibit is an example of how LG digital signage products add harmony to a space in addition to being an innovative solution that today’s B2B customers demand. It’s appropriate that this breakthrough screen is being shown in the largest mall in the world next to the tallest structure in the world.”

The use of Open Frame LG OLED signage displays at the Dubai Aquarium is also particularly fitting because the curved form factor of the display follows the undulations of flowing water. Open Frame LG OLED signage displays can be configured into either convex or concave curves in both landscape and portrait modes, blending into any public or private space.