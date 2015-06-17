LG Unveils 1.8mm Bezel Video Wall at InfoComm

LG Electronics USA unveiled their all-new Full HD Video Wall display with the world’s slimmest bezel to bezel design – 1.8 millimeters at InfoComm 2015. The VH7B Direct Backlit LED Display has an unprecedented thin bezel, and features other innovations.



Dan Smith of LG, at the LG booth on Day 1 of InfoComm, showing the new LG super-thin bezel video wall, that comes in with a tiny 1.8mm bezel.Available in the United States this fall in 49-, 55- and 65-inch class sizes (48.5-, 54.6-, and 64.5-inches measured diagonally), the VH7B is a video wall display that features a bezel-to-bezel measurement of about 1/16th of an inch. LG’s included software allows the displays to be arranged in up to a 15 x 15 matrix, while installation options can be married with third-party hardware/software signage solutions.

The image maintains the brightness uniformity across the screens, keeping the edges as bright as the center. To address the challenges of matching color and brightness across all panels, LG has incorporated factory calibration and efficient calibration tools that allow integrators to achieve an optimal image within 3-5 minutes per panel.