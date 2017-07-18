LG Introduces PRO Design Commercial Display Program For Architects, Design Consultants

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions is introducing LG PRO Design, a loyalty program offering design architectural professionals and consultants an array of resources created to enrich their understanding of and access to LG’s commercial display products, design, and technologies.

Developed in consultation with architects, designers, and consultant firms, LG PRO Design is an extension of the LG PRO commercial display customer support program. LG PRO Design targets architects, designers, and consultants who regularly work on corporate, retail outlets, hospitality, and public spaces.

The new program is designed to give professionals, often involved in the integration decision-making process, access to industry trend insights, dedicated technical and sales support, unique product training programs, and research that will enhance their ability to successfully execute their design visions, according to Garry Wicka, head of marketing for LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

“LG is committed to providing the best support possible to all of its customers, including those recommending product to integrators and end users,” Wicka said. “The LG PRO Design program fosters a network of highly talented professionals in the industry and seeks to increase the success of our design and consultant partners’ businesses by providing them cutting-edge resources tailored to their individual needs.”

Based on feedback on what design and consultant firms look for when specifying technology for a project, LG PRO Design was developed to offer members benefits such as enhanced LG sales and technical support, VIP access to LG’s Business Innovation Center, supplementary product training, enhanced design files, and LG PRO Design-specific communications.

