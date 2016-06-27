LG Debuts First OLED Hotel TVs

The What: LG Electronics USA Business Solutions today announced the world’s first OLED TVs designed specifically for hotel rooms, according to the company. These ultra-thin 55- and 65-inch class TVs combine the picture quality of OLED—perfect blacks, intense colors, and infinite contrast—with LG’s hotel TV technologies.

The What Else: The 55- and 65-inch class (54.6 and 64.5 inches measured diagonally, respectively) LG OLED hotel TVs combine a unique aesthetic and picture quality only possible with OLED technology. LG OLED displays for hotel rooms and public spaces cater to premium hoteliers seeking inventive, immersive high-end solutions that offer an unrivaled guest experience, according to Michael Kosla, vice president, hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

“LG OLED hotel TVs are revolutionizing the hospitality industry by offering the very best picture quality available today, promising a lasting impression on today’s most discerning business and leisure travelers,” Kosla said. “The expanded lineup of LG commercial OLED technologies empowers hoteliers to reach and engage guests throughout the hotel, from luxury suites to public spaces, in ways never thought possible. This is truly the next generation of TV technology for hotel guests.”

The Bottom Line: LG OLED hotel TVs feature the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system, LG’s Pro:Centric interactive TV platform, and embedded b-LAN capability. LG OLED hotel TVs also offer guests the latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV Platform, to make finding and switching between LG’s expanded content options including broadcast TV, streaming services, and external devices simple and fast.