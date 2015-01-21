Leyard Grows Stronger with the Acquisition of Glux

Earlier this month, Leyard shared its new plan of asset reorganization, which included the acquisition of a 100% stake of Glux via issuing shares and cash. With this move, the manufacturer of small pixel pitch LED displays takes over an industry leader in the LED display rental market. Leyard is now equipped to provide the highest quality LED display solutions in all of the four major sections of the LED industry: small pixel pitch LED display, digital signage, sports venue solutions, and rental solutions.



Glux, focusing on LED equipment rental and LED stage visual effect services, had previously collaborated with Leyard early in 2008 on the LED scroll of Beijing Olympic Games. This project turned out to be a classic masterpiece in LED application and is still referenced around the globe today. In addition, this merging between the two powerful LED players fills Leyard’s void in LED rental products.

Glux is an integrated service provider registered in Beijing in November, 2005 that offers creative ideas, designs, equipment and technologies for visual effects. Besides project staples such as LED-based stage visual effect projects for artistic performances, TV shows, exhibitions and other stage activities, Glux is also capable of conducting R&D, production, and sales of related products as well as providing general solutions. With its patented technologies, distinctive carbon fiber materials and concept of light, thin, quick, and transparent rental design, the company has established a reputation of high quality performance amongst the biggest and most reputable leaders in the LED industry with applications in the entertainment and sports industries.

As Leyard’s international market is greatly bolstered by this acquisition, Leyard will act quickly to maximize the benefits of this merger by: integrating its production lines, adopting uniform and strict quality management and control standards, and promoting global localization sales strategy and after-sales services to continue to raise clients’ satisfaction level by ensuring the most professional pre-sales and after-sales support.

