Leyard Debuts the 0.9mm TWA Series Fine-Pitch LED Display

The What: Leyard is shipping its finest pixel pitch LED display, the 0.9mm TWA Series.

TWA Series LED display by Leyard

The What Else: Leyard TWA Series LED displays offer a crisp, high-contrast image and are built to maximize energy efficiency, utilizing 35 percent less power than conventional LED displays. The Leyard TWA Series features a “flat-panel” design that includes a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular high-resolution standards. TWA Series displays are self-contained units with standard HDMI inputs and looping, along with optional redundant configurations. The larger 54-inch cabinet means more of the video wall is factory-aligned, easing the time and cost of installation with fewer displays to align and seams to perfect.

“As the market leader in fine pitch LED displays, we continue to push the limits of what can be accomplished in this category,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard. “The Leyard TWA Series 0.9mm addresses customer demand for using LED even at very close viewing distances, and accomplishes this goal with a highly efficient power design.”

The Bottom Line: By breaking the 1-millimeter barrier, the 0.9mm Leyard TWA Series video wall display offers customers high-resolution, clear viewing even at close-up distances of 10 feet (3 meters) or less. The Leyard TWA Series 0.9mm is well suited for conference rooms, control rooms, or any application in which high-quality, close-up viewing is needed.